Genaro Carrió was one of the greatest jurists that Argentina has had. After serving as a courageous human rights lawyer during the dictatorship, he was the first president of the Supreme Court of democracy in 1983.

He resigned from the Tribunal in 1985. In 1990, with his enormous experience, his undisputed moral authority, and his deep legal knowledge, he wrote a famous article on the reforms that would be necessary to improve the work of the Court.

Years later, in the midst of the crisis of 2001 and 2002, a group of prestigious NGOs specialized in justice and human rights issues signed a document entitled “A Court for Democracy.” In it, they proposed reforms to improve the functioning of the Court.

Many of these ideas were implemented as of 2003 by the three branches of the State, helping to increase the public confidence of the citizenry in a Court that had fallen into moral bankruptcy in the 1990s. In short, concern for performance of the Court is at least 30 years old.

In recent months, both the Government and actors linked to it, have launched proposals for changes in the design and operation of the highest court of the Nation. Some of them are not new, such as increasing the number of its members (reduced to five in 2006), or limiting their functions. Others are a bit extravagant, such as the one that proposes increasing the number of cases it should decide, when one of the problems on which there is greater consensus is that it decides too many, about 7000 a year (as a point of reference, the United, with a population ten times that of Argentina and a very similar profile as an institution, decides less than 100).

However, unlike what happened at the time with the reforms suggested by civil society at the beginning of the century, these current proposals do not achieve the necessary consensus.

The reason for this difficulty is the existence of deep mistrust. Distrust that did not even manage to dissipate the presidential initiative to listen to the advice of a commission of experts. What are the causes of this mistrust?

As a hypothesis, I suggest thinking of two. On the one hand, those who resist the reforms start from the belief that their justification responds to “majorityist” or populist conceptions of democracy, which sees the courts as an obstacle to the true and definitive emancipation of the oppressed popular majorities.

This perspective identifies the judges with officials who represent the economic, political, social, cultural and even intellectual elites, who impede the free self-determination of the people, represented only by their leader.

The Argentine philosopher Ernesto Laclau, a necessary reference theorist of populism, has expressed that the problem of the “institutionalists”, that is, of those who believe in the relevance of institutions, such as the Judiciary, is that they presuppose their neutrality.

From their perspective, this is the great mistake of those who defend other conceptions of democracy, based on deliberation and the need to seek consensus. All institutions – he continues – reflect a certain power relationship that must be modified for the benefit of those who have been excluded because of it.

Thus, judges and parliaments can be an obstacle to democracy. As Pierre Rosanvallon argues in his latest book, the tension between law and democracy is at the center of the populist vision: “the rule of law is considered the ‘central error’ of contemporary democracies”.

On the other hand, what provokes this mistrust may not be a certain radical conception of democracy that provides the basis for the reforms, but possible more prosaic intentions: the objective of preventing judges from applying the law, and in particular criminal law. . In the world we have cases that illustrate both variants, which are sometimes confused by dressing those hidden reasons with idealistic clothes.

A few months before the elections in the United States, and with almost no political legitimacy to do so, Donald Trump rushed to name the replacement of the enormous Ruth Ginsburg for the eventual event that the Supreme Court should decide a close election.

The right-wing populist president of Hungary, Víctor Orbán, scandalized Europe when in the new Constitution of 2011 he reduced the powers of the Constitutional Court to a minimum. Processes similar to the latter took place in Poland, Bolivia, Venezuela, Turkey and Russia.

Marine Le Pen, leader of the populist trend of the French extreme right, affirmed: “The magistrates are there to apply the law, not to invent it, not to contradict the will of the people, not to replace the legislator”, while the judges investigated it for cases of alleged corruption in his party.

We can and must always try to improve our institutions. Neither is perfect. But in order to do so, especially if it is the Judicial Power, which in our system has the role of ensuring the constitutional limit to political majorities, we must start from broad and deep consensus.

We did it in the past and we can do it again, but it does not seem to be the case in the present. Sometimes, as in an arms race that, if continued, would end in the destruction of all players, the best move is not to move.

Roberto Saba is Professor of Human Rights and Constitutional Law (UBA and Univ, from Palermo)