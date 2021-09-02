The Republican Party buttressed its ideological dominance in Texas with judicial backing. The United States Supreme Court approved the restrictive abortion law by refusing to suspend its immediate entry into force and authorize a regulation that prohibits termination of pregnancy after six weeks – when health professionals usually begin to detect activity cardiac arrest in the fetus – even in cases of rape or incest. Democrats and the president himself, Joe Biden, considered these restrictions unconstitutional.

The highest court in the country, deeply divided when issuing its verdict, denied the emergency appeal presented by abortion service providers and validated a regulation that condemns the interruption of pregnancy in a period in which many women do not yet know that they are expecting a child. The decision to endorse the text went ahead with the favorable vote of five members appointed by Republican presidents against the negative of the three appointed by Democrats and the president of the Supreme Court, John Roberts, who joined the progressive magistrates by surprise.

Roberts, a moderate conservative, justified his change of position by the need for “more time” to analyze the text more deeply. He also hinted that it will not be the last word of the magistrates, since other appeals can be presented. “In particular, this order is not based on any conclusion on constitutionality and in no way limits other procedurally appropriate challenges, including in state courts,” the resolution contemplates.

Progressive judge Sonia Sotomayor was more eloquent in accusing her counterparts of “hiding their heads in the ground” before a law “designed to prevent women from exercising their constitutional rights.”