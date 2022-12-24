Home page politics

Of: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Split

People in Iran demonstrate against the regime. (Archive image) © Uncredited/AP/dpa

Demonstrations against the regime are taking place in Iran. One death sentence has now been overturned, but another has been confirmed.

Munich/Tehran – For months people in Iran have been demonstrating against the violence of the mullah regime. The government in Tehran is taking ever more drastic measures and even imposing the death penalty on the demonstrators. Now another Iranian is about to be executed.

Demonstrations in Iran: judicial authority confirms one death penalty, revises another

According to the Iranian judiciary, the Supreme Court on Saturday (December 24) upheld a death sentence passed on a 32-year-old man last month. The man is said to have run over six police officers in November. One police officer was killed and five were injured, the authority said on its website.

At the same time, however, the death sentence against an Iranian-Kurdish rapper was reversed by the Supreme Court. According to UN reporters, Saman J. was sentenced to death at the end of October because he had written songs criticizing the government. The verdict was overturned on Saturday, according to a report on the website. The rapper is now set to appear in court again.

Iran demonstrations: tens of thousands of protesters arrested

So far, two protesters have been executed in Iran for their involvement in protests that have been going on for more than three months, including rap musician Mohsen S. Both have been charged with “waging war against God”. According to Islamic legal opinion, this charge carries a death sentence. According to Iranian press reports, more than 20 other demonstrators are on the judiciary’s death list.

According to Iranian activists and human rights groups abroad, more than 500 people died during the protests – mainly demonstrators, but also security forces. More than 18,500 demonstrators are said to have been arrested. Iran has not confirmed this information, but has not denied it either. Tehran’s brutal crackdown on the demonstrators, and in particular the two executions, were condemned at home and abroad. (bb/dpa)