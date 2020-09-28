FAZ newsletter “America Votes” Can Trump hold his own against Biden? A personal assessment and the FAZ’s most important America analyzes in your e-mail inbox every Thursday.

Majority leader Mitch McConnell, who congratulated Trump on his appointment during the Kentucky election campaign, is thinking above all of his legacy: with the shift in coordinates at the Supreme Court, he will continue to shape American politics even after Trump has left the White House and he the second chamber have left. He does not care that McConnell bends parliamentary practice at will and, with the Barrett’s hearing shortly before the election, is doing the opposite of what he presented as the unchangeable rule four years ago when dealing with Barack Obama’s candidates.

Politics of massive retaliation

Washington politics had long been poisoned. At the beginning of Trump’s term in office, the Republican had changed the rules of procedure for the nomination process for constitutional judges: Votes could no longer be prevented by filibusters. McConnell justified the “nuclear option” with the fact that his democratic predecessor had abolished the consensus-democratic element four years earlier for the appointment of judges of lower instances.

McConnell’s policy of massive retaliation, he is well aware, may result in the loss of the Senate majority. Because in contested states, breaking his word among swap voters is likely to do more harm than good. It’s worth it to him – it’s about abortion law, gun rights, freedom of religion and health policy. The Supreme Court is not supposed to be a catalyst for social change, but a notary of the constitution in its literal sense, as fundamentalist lawyers describe it.



Bending parliamentary practice as it pleases: Republican majority leader Mitch McConnell at the Capitol in late September

:



Image: AFP





Barrett tried to allay fears about her nomination: If she was confirmed, she would pay attention to who had previously sat on her judge’s seat. The left-liberal Bader Ginsburg not only broke glass ceilings when it came to equality for women, it smashed them. The Democrats, of course, recalled what positions Barrett had so far – for example on “Roe v. Wade, ”the precedent that states bans on abortion, or Obama’s health care reform. The Conservative Catholic hearing in October is sure to be heated. The Democrats, however, must be careful not to repeat the mudfight that Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination process degenerated into two years ago. Joe Biden also needs the votes of liberal Catholics.

Trump said Barrett was a woman of “relentless loyalty to the Constitution”. That doesn’t mean she is obliged to him. The two other constitutional judges nominated by him have already passed judgments that astonished him. The Supreme Court, fearing for its reputation, is striving anyway not to have to decide a presidential election again as it did in 2000. The judges know that Trump’s contingency plan is playing with fire.