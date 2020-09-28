Will Trump’s plan with Barrett work?
Amy Coney Barrett is a woman of “unyielding loyalty to the constitution,” says Donald Trump. That doesn’t mean she is obliged to him. The President plays with fire when he thinks he can call the Supreme Court for himself if necessary.
D.Onald Trump did not say that in view of certain uncertainties it was necessary to have a constitutional court capable of making decisions quickly. Nor did he emphasize that the highest legal authority should not paralyze itself if it had to decide the presidential election after November 3rd. Instead, he claimed, without any evidence, that the Democrats were using postal voting to falsify the result. And he said bluntly, “I think this will go to the Supreme Court. And I think it’s very important that we have nine judges. “
The constitutional judges, of whom he will have nominated three, should everything go according to plan in the Senate in the coming weeks and should secure him a second term. In a way, the Supreme Court had given him his first four years in the White House. In 2016, Trump was elected by many people only because he promised to only nominate lawyers for the Supreme Court, which the arch-conservative Federalist Society had selected. Evangelicals, many Catholics and part of Orthodox Judaism accepted Trump for the prospect of winning the Kulturkampf and revising precedent judgments from the days of left-liberal hegemony. Your bill has paid off.
Bigotte’s alliance for the benefit of Amy Coney Barrett
When the president presented his candidate for the vacancy on the bench on Saturday, a week after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, it was not a conspiratorial community that gathered in the rose garden of the White House, but the members of a bigoted alliance of convenience. With the applause for Amy Coney Barrett, everyone had their own motives. Trump’s calculation is not just a possible judgment on vote counts in individual states. The personnel should also give his election campaign a new dynamic. The majority of the Republican senators also count on it. You are tired of having to defend the failed corona policy. Now they can promote themselves with conservative core themes.
