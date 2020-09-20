A.America’s President Donald Trump “most likely” wants to propose a woman to succeed the late constitutional judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg. “We will have a candidate very soon,” said Trump on Saturday in Washington. “Most likely” it will be a woman. “If someone asked me now, I would say that a woman comes first,” said Trump. “Yes, the choice of a woman would certainly be appropriate, I would say.”

Trump commented on two federal judges, Amy Coney Barrett and Barbara Lagoa, whose names are circulating as possible successors. They were both “very much respected,” he said. An insider had named the two as favorites to succeed the liberal judge Ginsburg, who died on Friday.

Trump said he would likely announce his election in the coming week. Last week he had already submitted a list of 20 possible candidates – all of them deeply conservative. Under the Constitution, the President appoints the judges of the Supreme Court, but requires the approval of the Senate, in which Trump’s Republicans have a slim majority.

Only two women left on the Supreme Court

After Ginsburg’s death, there were only two women on the Supreme Court’s nine-person judges: Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor, both of whom had been appointed by then-President Barack Obama in the past.

The vacancy in the constitutional court created by Ginsburg's death offers Trump the chance to secure a conservative majority there, possibly for decades. Conservatives already have a preponderance in the judges' college, and this could now increase. Trump has appointed the conservative constitutional judges Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh during his tenure so far. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is urging that the decision be held in the hopes that he will win the November election.