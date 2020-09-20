A.America’s President Donald Trump “most likely” wants to propose a woman to succeed the late constitutional judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg. “We will have a candidate very soon,” said Trump on Saturday in Washington. “Most likely” it will be a woman. “If someone asked me now, I would say that a woman comes first,” said Trump. “Yes, the choice of a woman would certainly be appropriate, I would say.”
Trump commented on two federal judges, Amy Coney Barrett and Barbara Lagoa, whose names are circulating as possible successors. They were both “very much respected,” he said. An insider had named the two as favorites to succeed the liberal judge Ginsburg, who died on Friday.
Trump said he would likely announce his election in the coming week. Last week he had already submitted a list of 20 possible candidates – all of them deeply conservative. Under the Constitution, the President appoints the judges of the Supreme Court, but requires the approval of the Senate, in which Trump’s Republicans have a slim majority.
Only two women left on the Supreme Court
After Ginsburg’s death, there were only two women on the Supreme Court’s nine-person judges: Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor, both of whom had been appointed by then-President Barack Obama in the past.
In conversation for the Supreme Court
America’s President Donald Trump commented Saturday on two possible candidates to succeed the deceased liberal judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Supreme Court. Both are federal appellate judges.
Amy Coney Barrett
The 48-year-old taught at Notre Dame Law School in Indiana before being nominated by Trump in 2017 for a seat on the Chicago Federal Court of Appeals. The Senate confirmed the appointment of the conservative Catholic with 55 to 43 votes. Opponents of a stricter abortion law fear that Barrett as constitutional judge for the repeal of Roe v. Wade would agree, a judgment of the Supreme Court from 1973, which establishes a nationwide right to abortion. Barrett has seven children.
Barbara Lagoa
The 52-year-old previously served at the Florida Supreme Court. Trump nominated her for a federal appeals court in Atlanta in 2019. Your appointment was confirmed by the Senate with 80 to 15 votes, and thus more of a cross-party vote. She is considered a less controversial candidate. Lagoa is of Cuban descent and was the first Hispanic constitutional judge in Florida.
.
Leave a Reply