In the gardens of the White House on Saturday, September 26, Donald Trump introduced Amy Coney Barrett, whom he chose to join the Supreme Court. The icon of the conservative clan, 48, is expected to succeed feminist and progressive Ruth Bader Ginsburg. This very practicing Catholic has already taken positions against abortion and for guns, but she assures that her personal beliefs will not guide her future decisions.

The nomination is greeted with fervor by anti-abortion activists and evangelists. For the pro-democrats, however, the time has come for concern. The Senate, with a Republican majority, has yet to confirm the nomination before the US election. “Senate should not vote until Americans choose their next president“, warned the Democratic candidate Joe Biden. If Amy Coney Barrett integrates the Supreme Court, 6 of the 9 judges of the instance will be conservative.