new DelhiThe Supreme Court will pronounce 2 important decisions today. One is the decision on the punishment for a well-known lawyer and the one convicted for contempt of the apex court and the other is the decision on a review petition of a fugitive businessman. Mallya had filed a petition in 2017 to review a Supreme Court decision on which the court’s decision is to come. In 2017, the court held Mallya guilty of contempt of court as he transferred $ 40 million (about Rs 292.5 crore) to his children in violation of the court order. However, the court’s decision that will be looked at the most is the punishment to be given to Prashant Bhushan. The verdict was reserved by a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra after the Supreme Court debated sentence in Prashant Bhushan’s tweet case. The Attorney General in his statement said that Prashant Bhushan should not be sentenced in the case. Be warned and left for the future. At the same time, Prashant Bhushan’s lawyer had said that the decision should be withdrawn and that Prashant should not be martyred by punishing him. The court reserved judgment on the sentence. On 14 August, Prashant was convicted by the court in the concept. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, convicted of contempt of court for his two tweets against the judiciary, will be sentenced on August 31. A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra will pronounce its verdict against Bhushan. As a punishment under the Contempt of Court Act, Bhushan can be imprisoned for up to six months or a fine of two thousand rupees or both. Bhushan was suggested by the Supreme Court to apologize, which he rejected. Senior advocate Rajiv Dhawan then requested the apex court on August 25 that a ‘Statesman-like message’ should be given by the apex court and Bhushan should not be martyred. Justice Mishra, presiding over the three-judge bench, reserved his decision that day on the issue of punishment. Justice Mishra is retiring on September 2. On August 14, the Supreme Court held Bhushan guilty of criminal contempt for his two derogatory tweets against the judiciary. Dhawan, appearing for Bhushan, had requested the apex court, citing Bhushan’s supplementary statement, to withdraw his August 14 verdict and not undergo any punishment. He requested that not only this matter should be closed, but also the dispute should be ended. Attorney General K.R. K Venugopal requested the court to forgive Bhushan with the message that he should not repeat such act in future. Justice B.S. R. Gavai and Justice Krishna Murari are also included. The bench had also given Bhushan 30 minutes to reconsider his attitude of not apologizing for the tweets.