Not everyone who has paid too much tax on savings in box 3 needs to be compensated by the government. People who have lodged an objection with the Tax Authorities too late or not at all will not automatically get their money back from the tax authorities. That has the Supreme Court decided on Friday† The Council has ruled that the court cannot compel the tax authorities.

In December last year, the Supreme Court canceled the so-called capital yield tax in box 3, a tax based on a fictitious return on income from savings and investments, because that tax was unlawful. A group of at least 60,000 people objected to the savings tax and were proved right. The Tax and Customs Administration must repay savers their unduly paid taxes in August this year. The cabinet has earmarked 2.8 billion euros for this.

On Friday, the Supreme Court considered whether people who had not joined the mass claim were also entitled to compensation. This may concern hundreds of thousands of savers.