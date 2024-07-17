Twenty minutes remained before Ruben Gutierrez was to receive a lethal injection for the alleged murder he committed 26 years ago, but the Supreme Court suspended his execution once again. This Tuesday, July 16, at six in the evening, Gutierrez was to be led to the execution chamber at the Huntsville State Penitentiary, becoming the third inmate to be given the controversial death penalty this year in the State of Texas and the tenth in the entire United States. Gutierrez, accused of killing an 85-year-old woman to steal her savings, insists to this day that he is not guilty and demands that he was never given the opportunity to undergo DNA testing that would confirm his innocence.

The court issued an order at 5:40 p.m. local time that indicated an indefinite stay of execution for Florida-born Gutierrez, who at the age of 21 arrived with two friends at the home of Mrs. Escolastica Harrison in Brownsville, in southern Texas. They went with the purpose of robbing her of $600,000, but ended up killing her. Court documents indicate that Gutierrez was a friend of Avel Cuellar, the woman’s nephew who lived with her. On more than one occasion the young man visited Harrison’s home and established a certain friendship with her. He then learned that the woman had kept her life savings in her own home, due to the lack of trust in banks. On September 5, 1998, Gutierrez, along with Rene Garcia and Pedro Gracia, beat and stabbed Harrison to death. They were only able to take $56,000.

Attorneys for Gutierrez, who was convicted of murder in 1999 and later sentenced to death, have filed a petition with the Supreme Court demanding that he be given the DNA testing they have been seeking for years. The court order ensures that the execution will remain in effect until the justices decide whether to review their appeal request. If the court denies the request, the stay of execution will be automatically lifted. as the order dictates.

Ruben Gutierrez. AP

Prosecutors insist the request for DNA testing by the inmate and his attorneys is a “delaying tactic.” Gutierrez maintains he did not participate in the murder of Mrs. Harrison, but waited outside her home. However, prosecutors maintain that Gutierrez initially confessed to planning the robbery and being inside the home when the murder was committed. The Texas Attorney General’s Office and the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office said state law does not provide “for post-conviction DNA testing to prove innocence on the death penalty and if it did, Gutierrez is not entitled to it.” Prosecutors also said Gutierrez “has repeatedly failed to demonstrate that he is entitled to post-conviction DNA testing. Therefore, his punishment is just and his execution will be constitutional.”

A death postponed several times

This is not the first time that judges have stayed the execution of Gutierrez, who has been on death row at Huntsville prison since 1999. In June 2020, the Supreme Court halted his execution an hour before he was due to be injected following claims that he was not allowed to have a spiritual adviser with him. In October 2021, the execution was also stayed after it was claimed that they were violating his “religious freedom” by not allowing a priest to administer the last rites in his final hours.

Now the petition to the court claims that “Gutierrez faces not only the denial (of DNA testing), which he has repeatedly and consistently requested for a decade, but also execution for a crime he did not commit.” Prosecutors, for their part, said this month that “Gutierrez deliberately waived DNA testing at his trial in 1999, and has leveraged that strategic decision for the past 20 years to delay the execution of his sentence.”

His defense, however, maintains that there are elements from the crime scene, such as scratches from Mrs. Harrison’s nails, hair and blood samples, that have never been analyzed and that could prove that Gutierrez is not guilty of the death. “No one is interested in carrying out an unjust execution,” his lawyers say in the petition. According to them, there is no evidence to prove that he is responsible for the crime that involves two other people. At this moment, Rene Garcia is serving a life sentence in a Texas prison and Pedro Garcia is a fugitive from justice.

In Texas, the state where the death penalty has been most widely used since executions resumed in 1982 after a four-year pause, the Board of Pardons and Paroles voted last week against changing Gutierrez’s death sentence to a lesser sentence. Since 1976, 588 people have been executed in Texas and 1,591 in the United States, where there are currently 2,244 prisoners on death row, according to figures from the organization. Death Penalty Information Center.