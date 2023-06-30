AFPi

The Supreme Court of the United States reinforced, this Thursday (29), the possibility of employees being exempt from working on days that coincide with religious festivals, when examining the case of a Christian postman who asked to rest on Sundays.

The high court issued a unanimous ruling, welcomed by defenders of religious freedoms, and whose economic impact is uncertain.

An American law prohibits religious discrimination in the workplace and obliges companies to adapt to the beliefs of their employees, as long as this does not represent “an undue burden” on their operations.

In 1977, in a ruling on an airline employee who did not want to work on Saturdays, the Supreme Court ruled that accommodations could only entail “minimal cost” to airlines. Now, the judges focused on defining the degree of difficulty a company must be in to be able to force an employee to work on a holy day. It was determined that it must be “substantial”, which benefits workers.

The court reviewed the case of Gerald Groff, an evangelical Christian who was hired by the post office in 2012 and who, when the company signed a contract with Amazon, now had to work on Sundays to manage orders from the retail giant. He then asked that their hours be adjusted due to his religion.

The company tried to comply with the request, transferring Groff to another center and scheduling other employees, but the evangelical ended up being punished. In 2019, he resigned and filed a religious discrimination lawsuit, which he lost in the first instance and on appeal.

Groff then appealed to the Supreme Court, which did not give him an outright victory, but sent the case back to the appeals court to hear it under the new rule. “I hope this decision will help those who hold to their beliefs to live without fear of losing their jobs,” Groff said in a statement released by the First Liberty Institute, which defends religious freedoms and has represented him in court.

This is "a historic victory, which will affect the labor standards of all companies in the country with more than 15 employees", the organization stressed. The Council on American-Islamic Relations, for its part, applauded what it called a "victory for believers of all faiths."
























