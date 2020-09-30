Supreme Court Serial chemist Michael Penttilä has no permission to appeal to the Supreme Court

The life sentence remains in force.

Supreme the court (KKO) did not grant a serial choke To Michael Penttil leave to appeal against the 2018 murder. The life sentence imposed by the Helsinki Court of Appeal will thus remain in force.

Penttilä strangled a woman in her fifties in Kallio, Helsinki, in the second spring of the year. According to the court, he used, among other things, hands and tights in the violence.

The Court of Appeal, like the District Court, considered the act to be particularly brutal and cruel, and as a whole to be outrageous. According to the court, the use of several different means of action spoke of a tenacious attempt at killing. In addition, the protracted act caused great pain to the victim and Penttilä continued to strangle the defenseless victim, the judgment states.

Penttilä was also sentenced to life imprisonment for murder in the district.

Penttilä held that the charge of murder should have been dismissed and he should instead be sentenced to death for imprisonment. Penttilä denied that he had deliberately sought to prolong his action. According to him, there is no evidence of prolongation.

“Nor has it been shown that the victim suffered severe pain or distress before his death,” the complaint to the KKO says.

Penttilä has also denied going to the victim’s apartment for the purpose of killing. According to him, the situation escalated with the woman after she identified her. According to Penttilä, he committed a homicide in his accelerations.

Penttilä has previously strangled her mother, a 12-year-old girl, and her feminine woman. He has been sentenced to various lengths of imprisonment for these crimes. In addition to manslaughter, he has convictions for aggravated rape, deprivation of liberty, and three aggravated assaults, among others.

The year before, the Court of Appeal sentenced the Penttilän two and a half years in prison for aggravated life or health of the preparation of the crime against. According to a judgment of the Court of Appeal, he had drawn up a plan to strangle a 17-year-old girl living in the same housing association.