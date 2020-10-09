The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the NCPCR (National Commission for Protection of Child Rights) to file a reply regarding the protection at the time of corona of children living in Children’s Homes across the country. Recently, the NCPCR had written a letter to eight states to ensure that children are brought to their homes. In this case, information was given in the Supreme Court, after which the Supreme Court issued notice to NCPCR and asked to file the reply.The Supreme Court has asked the NCPCR to file a response to the letter in which the NCPCR has directed 8 states to ensure that children living in Children’s Homes are handed over to their families. Children in these eight states have 70 per cent children living in them.

A bench headed by Supreme Court Justice L Nageswara Rao has asked the NCPCR to file its reply in the case and fixed October 24 for next hearing. The court has asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati to inform the court after taking instructions from the Central Government in this matter. Gaurav Aggarwal, in the case, told the court that the outbreak of Kovid epidemic is still going on across the country, the NCPCR should not issue such a letter. In view of the Corona epidemic, the Supreme Court took cognizance of the condition of children in the Children’s Home across the country, the case is being heard.

The Supreme Court had taken cognizance of the condition of Children’s Home in view of Corona and has decided to hear. A bench of Supreme Court Justices L Nageswara Rao and Justice Deepak Gupta, taking cognizance of the case, made Gaurav Aggarwal a court advisor.