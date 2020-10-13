The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Central Government on the petition and filed a reply in which the petitioner has asked that a mechanism be developed for verification of social media profiles. The petitioner has pleaded that measures need to be taken to regulate access to social media, as well as measures to remove objectionable content from such platforms.A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde of the Supreme Court has decided to exhaust the petition filed in the case and asked the central government to file a reply. An application has been filed by Pune based 2 law students Skanda Bajpai and Abhyudaya Mishra. In the petition, the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Law Ministry, along with others, have been made defendants.

The petition filed in the Supreme Court has said that there have been too many accounts and unverified accounts have created a situation that anonymity has become easier. This is the reason why social media is also being misused and such people are putting illegal content on social media. Along with verifying social media profiles, guidelines are needed to be issued to determine the identity of cyber criminals. During the hearing of the case, the Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Central Government and asked to file a reply.