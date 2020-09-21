“For weeks, I have been saying that I will not support the appointment of a Supreme Court judge so close to the election,” the moderate Alaska elected representative recalled in a statement.

A second Republican Senator, Lisa Murkowski, said Sunday, September 20, that she would not vote to appoint a judge to the Supreme Court of the United States before the presidential election on November 3, contrary to the injunctions of President Donald Trump.

“For weeks I have been saying I will not support the appointment of a Supreme Court judge so close to the election“, recalled the elected moderate of Alaska in a press release. “Sadly, what was only hypothetical has come true” with the death of progressive magistrate Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday, “but my position has not changed”, she added. The political equation is delicate: besides Lisa Murkowski, another moderate Republican senator Susan Collins said she was opposed to a vote before the poll.

President Donald Trump, who is seeking a second term, intends to appoint a successor to the magistrate as soon as possible to firmly anchor the High Court in conservatism. His choice will have to be ratified by the Senate, where the Republicans have a narrow majority of 53 elected out of 100.