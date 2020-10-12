The Supreme Court has said that no one can interfere in what is the food of the people in the country. The Supreme Court has said that the court cannot decide who will be a vegetarian and who is a non-vegetarian. The court refused to consider the application for a ban on the manner in which animals were slaughtered in slottering. The court termed the petition as mischievous and said that the petition cannot be heard.The bench headed by Supreme Court Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul questioned the intent of the petitioner, saying that the court cannot interfere in the Habit of Catering for the people of the country. The court cannot decide who will be a vegetarian and who is a non-vegetarian. The court said that if someone wants to eat halal meat, he can eat halal meat. If a jerk wants to eat meat, he can eat. The court cannot interfere in the food habit.

The Supreme Court had filed an application on behalf of an organization called Akhand Bharat Morcha challenging the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and challenged the manner of slaughtering animals by halal. The above law provides that slaughter of animals according to their religion is not a crime in the law. Methods such as halal, jerk are protected under Section-28 of the law. In Halal the nash is cut off and the head is separated at once in a blow.

Halal practice is practiced in Muslims while the jerk method is prevalent among Hindus. The petitioner said that killing animals through halal causes them more trouble. In such a situation, it should not be allowed in a secular country like India. With the jerk method, the animal does not have to undergo discomfort. The Supreme Court rejected the petition saying that the petition was of a damaging nature.