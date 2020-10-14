Highlights: The Supreme Court said on the demand for investigation under the supervision of the Hathras case, let the Allahabad High Court see

During the hearing on the petitions in the Hathras case, the Supreme Court said that if there is any problem, it is

Many activists, lawyers demanded the court to transfer the Hathras case out of UP to a court in Delhi.

new Delhi

In the Hathras case, the Supreme Court said on Thursday that the Allahabad High Court will supervise the case. A Dalit girl in Hathras died in a Delhi hospital 15 days after the alleged gang rape and demeanor. The Supreme Court said that the High Court will look into this matter and if there is any problem, we are here.

The Supreme Court was hearing a number of petitions filed on behalf of a PIL and activists and lawyers. During this time, the petitioners told the Supreme Court that the fair trial in Uttar Pradesh is not possible as the investigation has allegedly been done in a smudge. Removing these concerns, Chief Justice S. a. The Bobde-led bench said, “Let the High Court see it. If there is a problem, we are here.

During the hearing, apart from solicitor general Tushar Mehta, an army of veteran lawyers like Harish Salve, Indira Jai ​​Singh and Siddharth Luthra appeared on behalf of different parties. Apart from these, there were many lawyers who wanted to argue but the Supreme Court said, ‘We do not need help from all over the world’.

Lawyers appearing on behalf of the victim’s family demanded the transfer of the case from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi. Activist-lawyer Indira Jaising argued for a fair investigation and trial in UP. He also demanded protection of the witnesses.

To this, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta referred to the recent affidavit filed by the UP government detailing the security given to the victim’s family and witnesses.

The UP government has already handed over the investigation to the CBI. It has also agreed to the investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court. During this time, the Supreme Court asked if the aggrieved family had chosen a lawyer. To this, Mehta said that the victim’s family has informed that they have spoken to the lawyer and he also wants the government lawyer to look into the case on his behalf.

Senior Advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the DGP of UP, said that it has been requested from the bench that CRPF should be deployed for the protection of witnesses. He said that security can be given to whomever the court wishes to protect. Salve said this should not be taken as a comment to the state police. To this, Mehta said, “The state is completely neutral.”

During the hearing, Advocate Seema Kushwaha, on behalf of the aggrieved family, demanded that after investigation, the trial proceedings should be taken in a Delhi court. He said that the CBI should be asked to file a status report on its investigation directly in the apex court.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing in court on behalf of one of the accused, said that the details of the case are everywhere in the media. On this, the bench told him that you should go to the High Court. During this, Indira Jaising said that the accused should not be heard on this stage.

On September 14, a young 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped by four youths in Hathras. On September 29, the victim died while undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. The administration had cremated her overnight near the victim’s house on 30 September. The victim’s family had alleged that the local police forced them to hurry to the funeral. However, the local police say that the funeral was done ‘as per the wishes of the family’.