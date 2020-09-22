The US Democrats are up against a quick replacement of the vacant position in the Supreme Court. President Trump’s Republicans, on the other hand, want to arrange the succession as quickly as possible – and could be successful with it.

Hundreds gathered in front of the Supreme Court that evening to commemorate US Constitutional Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg. US President Trump has since announced that he will be nominated for a replacement next week.

US-President Donald Trump has his Senate majority for a confirmation of a new constitutional judge almost certain. Republican Senator Mitt Romney announced on Tuesday that he would not oppose a vote on a candidate proposed by Trump. Should a nominee stand for election in the Senate, he will vote according to their qualifications.

Romney is one of the most prominent critics of Trump in the Republican Party. This is one of the reasons why his position on the question of filling the vacant post was considered to be trend-setting.

After the death of the left-liberal constitutional judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a bitter dispute broke out in Washington over the replacement of the post six weeks before the presidential election. The opposition Democrats are asking Trump not to make a decision before the election.

Two Republican Senators have also expressed concerns about bringing a new constitutional judge into office ahead of the November 3rd election.

Trump has two favorites

The president wants to present his candidate on Saturday. Judges Amy Coney Barrett and Barbara Lagoa are the favorites for the post. This could cement the conservative majority in the US Supreme Court in the long term. A nomination would have to be confirmed by the Senate, where Trump’s Republicans have a majority of 53 of the 100 senators.

Bader Ginsburg died of cancer on Friday at the age of 87. The highly respected lawyer was an important representative of the left-liberal camp in the nine-member judiciary of the powerful Supreme Court.

Trump doubts Ginsburg’s last wish

Trump questioned reports on Monday that Ginsburg’s last wish was that her successor would be determined by a new president. Trump told Fox News that he didn’t know if Ginsburg actually said that or if it was formulated by his Democratic opponents in Congress. Ginsburg’s granddaughter Clara Spera confirmed to the British broadcaster BBC that her grandmother had dictated to her: “My fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until there is a new president in office.”

Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer urged his Republican opponent McConnell to honor Ginsburg’s request. Schumer pointed out that McConnell had blocked a candidate from President Barack Obama to succeed the late Conservative constitutional judge Antonin Scalia in the 2016 election year. McConnell had said more than eight months before the 2016 election: “The American people should have a vote in choosing their next Supreme Court judge, so this post should not be filled until we have a new president.”

The dispute over the successor is likely to shape the hot phase of the US election campaign. Trump warned on Monday during an appearance: “If Joe Biden and the Democrats come to power, they will pack the Supreme Court full of left-wing extremists who will unilaterally change American society beyond recognition.” Trump’s supporters chanted “Fill the Seat” – in German roughly: Take the seat.