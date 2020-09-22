Republican Senator Mitt Romney is not sparing his criticisms of Donald Trump. But the elected official still announced that he would vote in favor of the candidate retained by the tenant of the White House to enter the Supreme Court.

The pressure is mounting before the US presidential election. Republican elected official Mitt Romney has announced that he will not oppose a Senate vote on Donald Trump’s Supreme Court candidate before the November 3 ballot, which consolidates the party majority to proceed with the vote controversial. If a vote on the future candidate “arrives in the chamber of the Senate, I intend to vote on the basis of his qualifications”, wrote Senator Mitt Romney, Tuesday, September 22.

Two moderate republicans, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins, ruled that the Senate should not vote before the presidential election to choose who will succeed Ruth Bader Ginsburg (“RBG”), progressive dean and feminist of the Court who died Friday at 87. Mitt Romney’s opinion was eagerly awaited, despite being seen as a great critic of Donald Trump.

The US president said he would reveal the name of his candidate on Saturday. It is the Senate which must confirm, by simple majority, the judges of the Supreme Court, appointed for life by the president. “The Constitution gives the president the power to appoint” its candidates for the Supreme Court “and in the Senate the authority” to confirm them in these positions for life, underlined Mitt Romney, ex-presidential candidate in 2012.

Accordingly, I intend to follow the Constitution and precedents in considering the President’s candidate.Mitt Romney, Republican Senator from Utahin a press release

>> Death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg: How does the Supreme Court of the United States work?

Democrats are opposed to the appointment of a new judge before the presidential election, arguing that it would be necessary to wait for the election which will pit Donald Trump against Joe Biden before any vote and, in the event of victory of the former vice-president of Barack Obama, even wait until he takes office in January 2021. The leader of the Republican majority in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, has indicated that he intends to organize “this year” a vote to replace “RBG”. It has a majority of 53 seats against 47.

Currently, five of the nine Supreme Court justices have been appointed by Republican presidents. The stake of this vote is therefore to firmly anchor, or not, the Supreme Court in the conservative camp for decades. An institution which settles, in the United States, the main questions of society – such as abortion, the right to bear arms or the rights of homosexuals – but also electoral disputes.