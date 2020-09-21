The Supreme Court has refused to watch the controversial program of Sudarshan TV. Actually, there was a dispute over a Sudarshan TV show and the matter reached the Supreme Court. In this show, the channel heads were claiming ‘infiltration of Muslims in government jobs’. The term ‘UPSC Jihad’ was being used for this. After this, the Supreme Court had stayed its 6 episodes.The Supreme Court had told the lawyer of Sudarshan News that it does not want to come in the middle of journalism. Justice Chandrachud said that he knows what happened during the Emergency. He said, “We are not the censor board to do the senatorship.” He said that when we respect the media, they also have an obligation not to target any particular community.

In the court, Sudarshan News quoted other channels as saying that they run programs related to terrorism. The Supreme Court wanted to know if it was ready to change the program? The court also objected to the Muslim man being shown in the Namaji cap. Sudarshan TV, however, denied that it was targeting the entire community.