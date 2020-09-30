new Delhi: The Supreme Court has refused to postpone the UPSC prelims exam. Now the exam will be held on time. However, the Supreme Court has asked the UPSC to consider giving additional chance to the last-tried candidates.

During the hearing on Monday, the UPSC had appealed not to postpone the prelims examination to be held on October 4. The 20 participants who had filled the UPSC examination form had filed a petition in the Supreme Court through advocate Alakh Alok Shrivastava.

It was said in the petition that the situation of Corona in the country is still serious. In many areas there are problems due to rain and floods. In such a situation the examination should be postponed for a few months.

The petitioners had said that about 6 lakh participants will appear in 72 examination centers across the country. In such a situation, their health can be seriously threatened by corona.

It was also said in these petitions that this examination is being taken for recruitment in the job. This is not a test for college admission. In this it can be said that postponing it will ruin the 1 year of the students.