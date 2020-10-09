The Supreme Court refused to cancel the CLAT exam (Common Law Admission Test) 2020 or to stop the counseling process. The Supreme Court has asked the petitioner five candidates to place their complaint before the Complaints Committee within two days.The CLAT Examination was held on September 28, through this entrance exam, one is enrolled in 23 National Law Universities across the country. A bench headed by Supreme Court Justice Ashok Bhushan said that the Grievance Redressal Committee would consider the issue of the petitioners. In two days, the petitioners will present their complaint before the committee and the committee will consider it and decide.

The court said that we cannot stop the counseling process. The petitioner’s counsel Gopal Shankar Narayanan said that there was some technical flaw in the exam and there was a problem during the online paper and some questions were also not correct. He said that the software was unable to answer those questions correctly. Clatt has received 40 thousand complaints in this case.