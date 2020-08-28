The decision of the NEET and JEE examinations has been challenged by the ministers of six states by filing a review petition in the Supreme Court. West Bengal minister Moloy Ghatak, Rameshwar Oraon of Jharkhand, Raghu Sharma of Rajasthan, Amarjeet Bhagat of Chhattisgarh, BS Sidhu of Punjab and Uday Ravindra Sawant of Maharashtra have filed a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict. On August 17, the Supreme Court dismissed the petition challenging the holding of the NEET and JEE examinations and said that the exam should be postponed in view of Corona. The Supreme Court had rejected the application and asked whether everything should be stopped in the country. Will student years be allowed to go down like this? We cannot waste a year on a student’s future. The Supreme Court had said that it is necessary to pursue life during the corona.

The complainant said – the question of safety of studentsCounsel Sunil Fernandes has filed an application on behalf of these petitioners in the Supreme Court, saying that it is a matter of safety of the students who will sit in the student exam, there is a concern about their safety and there is no satisfactory answer on this issue. The petition said that the central government did not have time to set up exam centers for NEET and JEE in each district. Millions of students have to give exam and they do not want to sit in physical exam. If the decision of August 17 is not reviewed, then the loss and damage to the student community of the country cannot be compensated.

Supreme Court withdraw order: petitionThe petitioners said that giving exams at the time of Kovid is not only a question of the health of the student but also of the wider public health and it will have the opposite effect. The National Testing Agency has said that 9.52 lakh participants will sit in JEE Main and 15.97 lakh in NEET. 600 centers have been built for JEE and thus an average of 1443 students will sit for the exam on one center. At the same time, 415 students will be seated at the K Center in NEET exam. Health is in grave danger due to the student sitting in such a large number of centers. There is talk of social distancing in Kovid and there is talk of avoiding large crowds, the order should be withdrawn on the same basis.

SC had given permission to conduct the examinationActually, the proposed exam of NEET and JEE was challenged by filing an application in the Supreme Court. Eleven students from different states of the country had filed an application seeking suspension of NEET and JEE exam in view of Corona. The JEE exam is scheduled to be held from September 1 to 6, while the NEET exam is to be held on September 13. On August 17, a bench headed by Supreme Court Justice Arun Mishra said that the National Testing Agency has said that all precautions will be taken. The Supreme Court has said that we do not want to interfere with the decision of the National Testing Agency, we cannot jeopardize the future of students by interfering in this decision. The court rejected the application, stating that there is no merit in the application. The Supreme Court had said the important comment that life cannot be stopped, we have to go ahead with all the safeguards. Should the student’s year be spoiled? The student’s career cannot be wasted for a year and the exam was allowed. After this, the review petition has now been filed.