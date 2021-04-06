The Supreme Court of Russia (SC) has introduced a proposal to consider cases of domestic violence in a new way and to abolish the institution of private prosecution in courts, which will help protect victims of domestic violence. A similar initiative was approved for submission to the State Duma by the Plenum of the Supreme Court, reports TASS…

The bill deals with three types of crimes – deliberate infliction of minor harm to health without aggravating circumstances, beatings and defamation without aggravating circumstances. They are often the result of domestic violence.

The court notes that now, with a private prosecution, the victim himself has to collect evidence that “does not meet the needs of effective criminal legal protection of human and civil rights and freedoms, his health, honor, dignity and reputation”, as well as the task of the state to resist domestic violence.

According to the proposals of the Supreme Court, the main responsibility for proving crimes will fall on the law enforcement agencies, and the decision to terminate such criminal cases in connection with the reconciliation of the parties will not be made by the court unconditionally, but taking into account all the circumstances of the case and information about the accused. The Supreme Court believes that the effectiveness of combating domestic violence with such changes will increase, since victims of domestic violence are often subjected to pressure from the abuser.

The Supreme Court substantiated the initiative by the position of the ECHR, which called on states to protect victims of domestic violence. According to the European Court, the intervention of states is necessary, as often violence occurs in a narrow circle and can take various forms, from physical assault to emotional or verbal violence.

Earlier, in Velikiye Luki, Pskov region, a local resident drove his pregnant wife to suicide, beat her for several years and took her to the cemetery, where he “forced them to dig their own graves”. The husband mocked the woman because of contrived jealousy.