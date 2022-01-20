The US Supreme Court has rejected a request by former President Donald Trump to block the release of White House documents to a parliamentary committee of inquiry. That means the files must be turned over to the House of Representatives committee investigating the Capitol storm.











Trump’s request was rejected by an eight-to-one majority. According to the highest court, the fact that there are other lawsuits pending over these documents does not constitute an obstacle.

This decision gives the committee more than 700 pages of documents. These include memos from the then president to his spokesman, records of visitors to the White House and records of telephone conversations. Through the documents, the committee members hope to find out what role Trump and his associates may have played in the storming of the American parliament.

The former president has spent the past few months trying to hide behind the presidential privilege he enjoyed while in office. Because he is now president off, this rule no longer applies to him. See also Trump, the return of the tycoon to the friendly land of Arizona

Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington, where the US parliament sits, on January 6 last year. At that time, Joe Biden’s election victory was confirmed there. Trump had claimed for months that his election loss was due to mass ballot fraud, an unproven claim he repeated during a speech just before the storming.

The investigative committee has already spoken to more than 300 people about the events of January 6 itself and the days before and after. Some (former) Trump confidants have been called to testify but are reluctant to do so, including political strategist Steve Bannon. He has therefore been charged contemptuously with Congress. Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows initially put his heels in the sand, but has since pledged his cooperation.