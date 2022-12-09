Judge declared the request for detention by the Public Ministry against the former Peruvian president to be “legitimate”

The Supreme Court of the Republic of Peru declared this Thursday (8.Dec.2022) to be “lawful” the arrest warrant for public ministry against former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo. The Court also recognized the “legality” of the leftist’s arrest on Wednesday (Dec 7). Here’s the full (346 KB, in Spanish).

Judge Juan Carlos Checkley Soria ordered Castillo’s preventive detention to last for 7 days until December 13. The measure is part of the investigation carried out against the former Peruvian president for the alleged “crime against the Powers of the State and the Constitutional Order, in the form of rebellion […] and conspiracy”🇧🇷 The offenses are provided for in Articles 346 and 349 of the Constitution of Peru.

The National Police arrested Castillo on Wednesday after the Peruvian Congress approved his impeachment. The former president left the seat of the Government’s palace shortly after the announcement of the result of his removal from office.

Earlier, Castillo dissolved Congress and declared a state of emergency throughout the country. He said he would call new elections. He also announced a curfew that would run from 10 pm to 4 am this Thursday.

The leftist’s dismissal was approved shortly afterwards by Congress. There were 101 votes in favor, 6 against and 10 abstentions. At least 87 favorable votes were needed for the House to approve the departure of the then president.

the vice president Dina Boluarte, 60 years old, assumed the presidency of Peru also on Wednesday. She is the 1st woman to preside over the country.