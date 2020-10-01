During the lockdown, the Supreme Court has taken a big decision on the cases of tickets purchased for air travel. The Supreme Court has ordered the return of the canceled flight ticket money in lockdown. Passengers who book tickets will get full money. Time has been given till October 31 to return the money of the already booked ticket. Apart from this, a credit coupon will be issued to the passenger. Passenger can transfer it to anyone.

In this case, the petitioner said that immediate refund should be provided to all the passengers. Under the existing law, payment should be made in case the passengers do not provide the service. The petition filed in the Supreme Court said that some passengers are not willing to use the credit shell within a stipulated time. They should be given full refund after the flight is canceled.

Earlier in the hearing, the Supreme Court had ordered the Ministry of Civil Aviation along with private airlines to find a way to refund them after the passengers were canceled.

Please tell that in March, international and domestic aircraft operations were stopped due to Corona virus lockdown. Domestic airlines have started in the country since May 25, but international flights are still prohibited except for a few routes.

