The weekend of You love me – highly anticipated by the whole world of Formula 1 and especially by the American public, whose popularity is constantly and dizzyingly rising – has opened under the banner of contradictions. On the one hand, in fact, it was possible to witness the fireworks show with which the city of Florida welcomed the entire paddock, with an opening party in full ‘made in USA’ style, full of lights, spectacle and glamor. On the other hand, however, two of the most important and influential drivers on the grid – as well as the two most titled – are taking advantage of the media platform offered by the event to express their thoughts on two very important and delicate extra-sporting issues. He was the first to move Sebastian Vettelwho on the stage made in front of the Hard Rock Stadium showed up with a T-shirt that warns against the danger of global warming, particularly relevant in a coastal city like Miami.

Lewis Hamilton instead, who has a very strong bond with the United States, he wanted to use his very popular Instagram profile to bring attention to an extremely controversial issue that has been monopolizing public discussion in the States for days: the draft of a decision with which Supreme Court would have decided to overturn the historic Roe v. Wade of 1973, which guarantees the right to abortion at the federal level. John G. Roberts, who presides over the Supreme Court, confirmed the authenticity of the draft released by the well-known site Politic and added that an investigation into its dissemination will be opened. The final decision of the Court on the issue is scheduled for next June: if it is the anticipated one, it would allow individual states to ban abortion.

“I love being in the United Statesi – wrote Hamilton in a story posted on Instagram – but I cannot ignore what is happening right now what some in the government are trying to do to the women who live here. Everyone should have the right to choose what to do with their body. We cannot allow this choice to be taken away “. The Mercedes champion then posted a link to the Politico article and other contacts from organizations fighting for the defense of the right to abortion.