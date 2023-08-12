The Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV), which has become a tough opponent of the government of leftist President Nicolás Maduro, was intervened this Friday by justice, which appointed a new board of directors in this organization.

(Read also: Why does Nicolás Maduro want to get rid of the Communist Party of Venezuela?)

The sentence of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) that changes the directors of the PCV is similar to verdicts that that court issued in 2020 against the main opposition political parties. The Constitutional Chamber of the TSJ appointed an “ad hoc board of directors” in the PCV to “organize the internal democratic processes that guarantee the rights to political participation of the associates”, indicates the ruling.

The leader who last July filed an appeal against the communist leadership alleging that it excluded the bases of the organization, Henry Parra, was appointed president of the tolda.

The PCV was an ally of the late former president Hugo Chávez (1999-2013), but broke with Maduro when the current president began to loosen strict controls to try to reactivate the battered Venezuelan economy.

(Read also: Without agreements: balance of the meeting of the transport ministers of Colombia and Venezuela)

#ALERT We denounce before the Venezuelan people, the communist parties, workers and the genuinely anti-imperialist forces of the world, that the Government of Nicolás Maduro has consummated the assault against the Communist Party of Venezuela through an arbitrary judicial sentence… pic.twitter.com/UERKCfqR4e — Communist Party of Venezuela ☭ (@PCV_Venezuela) August 12, 2023

The political organization also questions the dissolution of salaries due to inflation and the depreciation of the local currency, when the minimum wage is equal to less than 5 dollars, complemented by various state bonuses. The general secretary of the deposed board, Óscar Figuera, had described those who filed the legal appeal as a “mercenary group” and accused them of “an anti-democratic maneuver.”

In July 2020, the TSJ suspended the leadership of Voluntad Popular, the party of opposition exiles Leopoldo López and Juan Guaidó. The court placed deputy José Gregorio Noriega, Guaidó’s adversary, at the head of that organization, who was then recognized as president in charge of Venezuela by fifty governments.

(Also read: Red Cross expresses “concern” after dismissal of its president in Venezuela)

And in June of that same year, the highest court had taken similar measures against two other major opposition parties: Acción Democrática and Primero Justicia. Guadó at that time described the TSJ as the “judicial arm” of the Maduro government.

PCV says it is an ‘assault’

The Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV), an opponent of President Nicolás Maduro, denounced an “assault” on his organization, by rejecting the judicial measure that appoints a new directive, a resolution that “exposes the authoritarian, anti-democratic character” of the government .

“The government of Nicolás Maduro has consummated the assault against the Communist Party of

Venezuela through an arbitrary court ruling that endorses the imposition of a leadership made up of mercenaries at the service of the leadership led by the PSUV,” the ruling party, the organization said in a press release.

The new PCV board will be chaired by Henry Parraa leader who last July filed an appeal against the communist leadership alleging that it excluded the bases of the organization, according to the ruling.

The PCV considers that Justice made an “inexcusable error of law” and ensures that those who promoted the appeal are not part of their organization. “This procedural fraud, which violates the political rights of the PCV and the Venezuelan working people, not only creates a serious precedent in the country’s political and legal history, but also exposes the authoritarian, undemocratic and reactionary nature of the government,” he said. the match.

AFP