María Corina Machado will be the opposition candidate in Venezuela's presidential elections this year | Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez

The Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) of Venezuela, which is aligned with the Chavista regime of Nicolás Maduro, confirmed this Friday (26) the disqualification for 15 years of María Corina Machado, opposition candidate for the presidential elections that are scheduled to take place in this year.

Machado, who was the candidate with the most votes in a primary election held by the Venezuelan opposition at the end of last year, had asked the TSJ to review her case, based on a mechanism that had been agreed between the Venezuelan regime and the Democratic Unitary Platform. (PUD), which is the coalition of parties opposing Chavismo.

However, the TSJ rejected Machado's request, claiming that it fell outside the requirements established in the Barbados Agreement, signed on October 17, 2023.

The TSJ's decision was announced through X (formerly Twitter), where other rulings on cases of disqualification of other opposition politicians were also published.

Among the other decisions taken this Friday by the TSJ against opponents is the ratification of the political disqualification for 15 years of former presidential candidate and former governor of Miranda Henrique Capriles, and the qualification of journalist Leocenis García and former deputy Richard Mardo, both critical of the Maduro regime.

The political disqualifications were considered by the Venezuelan opposition as “arbitrary and illegal measures to prevent the participation of their leaders in the elections”.