In the gardens of the White House, Saturday, September 26, Donald Trump presented Amy Coney Barett, whom he chose to join the highest judicial institution in the United States. This lawyer is an icon of the conservative clan. At 48, she is expected to succeed feminist and progressive Ruth Bader Ginsburg. This very practicing Catholic has already taken positions against abortion and for guns, but she assures that her personal beliefs will not guide her future decisions.

The nomination is greeted with fervor by anti-abortion activists and evangelists. For the pro-democrats, however, the time has come for concern. The Senate, with a Republican majority, has yet to confirm the nomination before the US presidential election. “The Senate should not vote until the Americans have chosen their next president”, wished to alert the Democratic candidate Joe Biden. If Amy Coney Barett makes it onto the Supreme Court, six of the nine trial judges will be Conservatives.

