The US Supreme Court in Washington. (ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA)

The political war that began to appoint a new magistrate to the Supreme Court of the United States after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg continues. The American president is in the process of making his choice to find a replacement for her. It will be a priori a woman, conservative. Donald Trump has promised that he would reveal the name of his candidate on Saturday, September 16 at the end of the afternoon, at the White House. We know that the president has a sense of teasing and staging, and he maintains a little suspense.

But almost everyone in Washington thinks he’s going to nominate Amy Coney Barrett. She is a 48-year-old law professor, mother of seven, devout Catholic and federal judge in Chicago for three years. She is known to have traditionalist religious values, even though Amy Coney Barrett was able to distinguish between her faith and her responsibility as a magistrate.

On societal issues, she is very cautious and, for example, does not comment on the Roe vs Wade judgment of 1973, which legalized the termination of pregnancy in the United States. A right threatened today. Yet Amy Coney Barrett can count on the full support of anti-abortion groups.

It is also in favor of the total invalidation of the Obamacare system. If Trump retains her and her appointment is then validated by the Senate, Amy Coney Barrett would be the only conservative woman on the Supreme Court, a group of nine magistrates. The other two women are considered progressive.

Another name is circulating, that of Barbara Lagoa: a 52-year-old American-Cuban, magistrate at the Supreme Court of Florida. This choice would be a signal addressed to the inhabitants of this key state, but also to the Latino community. Despite everything, Amy Coney Barrett holds the rope. It was also received at some length by Donald Trump at the White House, Monday afternoon. No doubt a sign.

If Donald Trump wins his bet, the United States will soon have a largely conservative-dominated Supreme Court with six conservative judges versus three progressives. Judges appointed for life. Three will have been appointed by Donald Trump during this first term. A considerable political gain for the outgoing president, which will weigh for years. These judges are appointed for life and rule on issues as essential as individual freedoms, the carrying of a weapon, the right to abortion but also the proper conduct of elections.