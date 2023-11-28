You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Protests in Panama.
EFE/ Bienvenido Velasco
Protests in Panama.
The court referred to the contract for a large open pit copper mine, owned by Canadian capital.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
A F
The Supreme Court of Panama declared “unconstitutional” this Tuesday the concession contract for the largest copper mine in Central America, whose approval in Congress unleashed protests that have had the country semi-paralyzed for more than a month.
The contract between the Panamanian State and the Canadian mining company First Quantum Minerals (FQM) is “unconstitutional,” the highest court ruled in its ruling, announced by its president, María Eugenia López, amid demonstrations and road blockades by activists. who oppose mining.
(Developing).
A F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Supreme #Court #Panama #declares #unconstitutional #contract #sparked #protests