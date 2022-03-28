The Honduran high court authorized the extradition of the former president to the United States. Hernández has been accused of drug trafficking by the US authorities, who allege that the former president participated in drug trafficking networks, he, for his part, pleads not guilty.

This Monday, March 28, the plenary session of the Supreme Court of Justice of the country ratified the extradition of the former president, who is required by the United States and accused by the authorities of that country for charges associated with drug trafficking and the use of firearms.

It was the spokesman for the Supreme Court, Melvin Duarte, who reported on the decision of the magistrates and indicated that all the members of the Court voted in favor of granting the “extradition.”

Hernandez, 53, said today in a public letter that he is “innocent” and “the victim of revenge and a conspiracy.” “I am sure that God will do me justice.”

News in development…