With eight votes in favor and three votes against, the majority of judges of the Supreme Court of Brazil confirmed this Thursday the revocation of all criminal convictions against former president Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva, which added more than 20 years in prison . Through a precautionary measure, the decision had already been adopted on March 8 by one of the magistrates of the high court, Judge Edson Fachin.

The highest authority of the Brazilian justice confirms that former president Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva legally has a free hand to run again for the presidency.

When Edson Fachin, judge of the Federal Supreme Court and responsible in that court for the anti-corruption operation Lava Jato that led to the investigation against the former president, ruled a month ago the acquittal of the charges against the former president; He justified that the Curitiba Court did not have the competence to sentence him as it had done. Fachin’s decision revolutionized Brazilian politics as the charges would have given former president ‘Lula’ da Silva more than 20 years in prison.

Although he saved him from the sentences against him, the magistrate did not conclude anything about the content of the investigations against the ex-president. And also, quickly, the country’s Prosecutor’s Office appealed the ruling.

Therefore, the approval of a single magistrate was not enough, but the 11 that make up the high court had to vote on it. But the panorama was completely cleared this Thursday, April 15, when Fachin’s decision was ratified with eight votes in favor and three against.

“I’m quiet. There are people who like to make a mess, saying that the annulment of my processes is the annulment of Lava Jato. It is the annulment of my case. My struggle is with my specific case. I am arguing my innocence. If someone stole it, they will be arrested ”, declared hours before the popular former head of state through his Twitter account.

Of what charges was Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ Da Silva exonerated?

‘Lula’ was involved in four processes: one related to the purchase of an apartment in the Guarujá spa on the São Paulo coast; the acquisition of a country house in the town of Atibaia; an investigation on the Lula Institute, founded by the ex-president; and another on alleged illegal donations made by the construction company Odebrecht.

For the first case, ‘Lula’ was sentenced to 12 years in prison. In the process of the country house, he was sentenced to 17 years in prison and due to the investigation of the Lula Institute there is still no final sentence.

To the suppression of these sentences is added the ruling of March 24 by the same court that considered that the decision of former judge Sergio Moro, who sentenced ‘Lula’ for two more cases of corruption and money laundering, was not “impartial”.

The reason? An alleged coordination between Moro and Lava Jato prosecutors to imprison the former governor, according to interceptions of messages leaked by the magazine ‘The Intercept’, for which the legal team of ‘Lula’ filed a complaint.

The then judicial measure removed the popular founder of the Workers’ Party from a new contest in which he sought to return to the Presidency and in which he was emerging as the great favorite, according to the polls.

But ‘Lula’ was left out of the race, which made it easier for Jair Bolsonaro to win and take office in the Executive. In November 2018, when Bolsonaro was the elected president, former judge Moro accepted to enter his government as Minister of Justice, a move strongly questioned and that since then fractured the perception of partiality that he would have had as a judge. Some time later, the former magistrate resigned from the government after differences with the current president.

‘Lula’ still faces other processes. However, these cases are far from a final decision and with the ratification of this April 15, the former president legally has a clear path to resume his plans to return to the Planalto Palace. Earlier this month, the former president assured that he will run for the presidency in 2022 “if necessary,” but that he will wait until then to evaluate that possibility.







If his candidacy is confirmed, the strongest duel for the Presidency would be between the icon of the Latin American left and the current far-right Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, who has already shown his intentions to aspire to re-election.

With Reuters, EFE and local media