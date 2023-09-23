Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/23/2023 – 7:07

The Federal Supreme Court formed a majority this Friday, 22nd, to reject six actions that question the maintenance of the political rights of impeached president Dilma Rousseff (PT) after impeachment. Dilma lost her mandate in 2016, but the impeachment process was divided, which allowed senators to vote autonomously on the revocation of her position, for a crime of responsibility, and the suspension of political rights.

The result was that the PT member had to leave the Planalto Palace, but maintained the prerogative of contesting elections and assuming positions in public administration. Dilma was a candidate for the Senate in the 2018 elections, but was not elected, and is now president of the Novo Banco do Desenvolvimento, known as the Brics bank.

Minister Rosa Weber, president of the Supreme Court, is the rapporteur of the processes and voted to reject all actions. She was accompanied by ministers Alexandre de Moraes, Cármen Lúcia, Edson Fachin, Dias Toffoli, Cristiano Zanin, André Mendonça and Luiz Fux. Until 8:30 pm yesterday, the votes of Kassio Nunes Marques, Luís Roberto Barroso and Gilmar Mendes were missing, which should be deposited in the Court’s system by midnight.

Interference

Rosa argued that impeachment is a political process and that the court should not interfere in the Senate’s decision. “It is important to keep in mind the results of the votes to recognize the discrepancy in the number of votes cast in the first and second votes, as well as the diversity of the questions put to vote, not to allow them to be confused or taken for the same purpose. The constitutional quorum was reached for the loss of the position, while this did not occur with regard to disqualification, ruling out the reasonableness of the intended replacement, through the courts, of the merit carried out within the scope of the Senate itself”, he argued. The president of the Supreme Court was the only one who presented a written vote.

The ministers analyze actions that were presented to the court at the time of the impeachment process. In total, there are six writs of mandamus filed by PSL, PSDB and Rede Sustentabilidade, by senator Magno Malta (PL-ES), deputy José Medeiros (PL-MT) and former senator Álvaro Dias (Podemos-PR) to annul the decision that maintained Dilma’s political rights and prohibited separate votes in impeachment proceedings.

The Constitution establishes that the President of the Supreme Court leads the trial process of the President of the Republic for crimes of responsibility. At the time, Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, now retired from the Court, took over the role. It was he who authorized, at the request of the PT bench, the vote in two stages.

According to the actions, the division of the vote violates the Constitution and Law 1,079/50 – which defines crimes of responsibility and regulates the respective trial process -, since “the loss of the mandate could not be dissociated from the disqualification to exercise the public function”.

Injunction

The topic has already been dealt with previously by the Supreme Court. In 2016, the same year the lawsuits were filed, Rosa Weber rejected the requests for an injunction (provisional decision) to remove the political rights of the impeached president. After seven years, the topic was discussed again in the STF. The ministers now analyze the merits of the actions – which are the substances of the request, the content, the reason for the case, what gave rise to the process.

Dilma was impeached due to “fiscal pedaling”, a practice revealed by the Estadão, for a crime of responsibility. The process was processed in the Chamber and the Senate, and was monitored by the STF.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.