Highlights: Andhra CM Jaganmohan Reddy writes to Chief Justice of India

Supreme Court judge Ramanna accused of colluding with former CM Chandrababu

Reddy said – Both the high court judges are under pressure to bring down the government

Hyderabad

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has made serious allegations against the Supreme Court judge. Reddy Chief Justice of India Justice S.K. a. In a letter to Bobde, he has alleged that Supreme Court Judge NV Ramanna, along with former CM Chandrababu, are trying to bring down the government.

Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy has written a letter to CJI Justice Bobde, making serious allegations against Supreme Court Justice NV Ramanna. CM Jaganmohan alleged that the daughters of Justice Ramanna were involved in the purchase of land and they affected the hearing in cases related to former CM Chandrababu Naidu.

In his complaint, CM Jaganmohan said that Justice Ramanna is supporting Naidu in destabilizing the government. He is interfering in the work of the High Court and influencing the judges. According to Reddy, Ramanna is doing this to protect the interests of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and he wants to topple the present government.

This is the first time in the country that a Chief Minister has complained against a judge to the Chief Justice, which has been said to affect the judicial system. Jagan has requested the CJI to maintain the neutrality of the judiciary in Andhra Pradesh.