Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/01/2024 – 21:27

The Supreme Federal Court (STF) ended the first half of this year with an increase in the number of collegiate decisions issued by the Court’s eleven ministers. The balance was released this Monday (1st) after the approval of the work report. The vote took place in a virtual session.

According to a report released by the Court, of the 54,000 decisions handed down in the first six months of this year, 10,000 were made by the plenary or by the court’s two panels. The number represents an increase of 18.9% compared to the same period last year.

The report also shows that the Court reached its lowest caseload in 30 years. The Court has 21.6 thousand cases in progress, 10% lower than on December 31, 2023, when 23.9 thousand cases were in progress.

In the vote given during the virtual trial, the president of the Supreme Court, Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, stated that the increase in collective decisions “reiterates the Court’s commitment to reinforcing collegiality”.

The increase in collegiate decisions comes after the Court was criticized for individual decisions by its ministers. In November of last year, the Senate approved the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that limits individual decisions. After approval, the proposal went to the Chamber of Deputies, where it is currently stalled.

Recess

The approval of the balance sheet marks the beginning of the Court’s one-month recess. Work will resume on August 1.

This month, ministers Gilmar Mendes, Dias Toffoli, André Mendonça and Flávio Dino will continue working to decide urgent issues that reach their offices.

Procedural deadlines will be suspended between July 2nd and 31st.