The Supreme Court rules in favor of abortion in Idaho and accidentally publishes its decision. The judges ruled in favor of emergency termination of pregnancy in Idaho, in opposition to the restrictive state law. Detail: as Bloomberg highlights, the decision was published – evidently by mistake – on the Supreme Court website and then quickly removed because the judges’ opinion has not yet been formally communicated.

The decision would allow state hospitals to perform abortions to stabilize patients. It is not excluded, however, that the official decision – when it is made public – could be at least partially different from the one released by mistake. “The Section that deals with publications has inadvertently and very briefly published a document,” said spokeswoman Patricia McCabe. “The opinion of the Court will be published in due course.” According to the ‘ghost’ document, the decision was made with six votes in favor and three against.