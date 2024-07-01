Supreme Court, immunity for some of Trump’s actions

The US Supreme Court has brought to light a crucial decision in relation to the trial involving former President Donald Trump for his role in the attack on Capitol Hill occurred on January 6, 2021. The highest American judicial institution has decided to grant Trump a form of limited immunity, establishing a clear boundary between the actions taken by the former president in the exercise of his official duties and those arising from his private conduct. This decision embodies a significant moment in the interpretation of presidential powers and their legal protection, delineating the circumstances in which a sitting president can act without fear of legal consequences, swell, it imposes very precise limits.



Partial presidential immunity

According to the Supreme Court, the distinction between official and private acts is crucial to defining the applicability of presidential immunity. Official acts, those undertaken within the scope of the constitutional powers granted to the president, enjoy complete protection. This means that for any action falling within this definition, former President Trump cannot be held legally accountable. This representation of his constitutional prerogative offers him a legal parachute for a significant portion of his shares during the term.

The limits of immunity

It is important to note, however, that the Court also clarified that the immunity attributed to Trump does not extend to conduct deemed private. This criterion clearly demarcates the actions that fall outside the “protectable” perimeter, thus allowing the process relating to the events of the assault on Capitol Hill to proceed, albeit with obstacles related to the need to categorize the former president’s actions appropriately. The distinction between public and private therefore becomes a fundamental axis around which the continuation of the legal case will revolve.

Trump’s response

Former President Trump welcomed the Court’s decision, expressing his satisfaction in a statement on his social media account Truth. He interpreted this outcome as a “great victory for our Constitution and democracy,” emphasizing his pride in being an American. This statement reflects Trump’s perception of the ruling as an endorsement of the separation of powers and sovereignty of the presidential role, rather than as a limitation of his figure.

Implications of the Court’s decision

The split on the Supreme Court — with six conservative justices in favor of the decision and three liberals opposed — reflects the deep polarization on constitutional issues that sweeps the country. The sentence, on the one hand, reaffirms the importance of presidential immunity as a tool to protect the official functions of the president, on the other it places scrupulous attention on the limits of this immunity, underlining the need to maintain a balance between power and responsibility . The case of Donald Trump thus adds to American legal literature as a point of reference on how the powers and protections entrusted to the figure are interpreted today presidential mandate and how they deal with personal actions that fall outside the official mandate.

