Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 16/12/2023 – 16:01

The majority of ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) have already voted for the Court to endorse the resolution of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) which, on the eve of the 2022 elections, expanded the Court's powers to combat disinformation. The assessment is that the text only prohibits speech that “due to its patent falsehood, lack of control and massive circulation, seriously affects the electoral process”.

In a virtual trial, ministers Luís Roberto Barroso, Dias Toffoli, Cristiano Zanin, Alexandre de Moraes and minister Cármen Lúcia have already followed rapporteur Edson Fachin's vote to approve the resolution. The session is expected to end next Monday, the 18th.

The ministers analyze an action filed by the former Attorney General of the Republic Augusto Aras to try to overturn parts of the rule approved by the TSE plenary in the final stretch of the election. According to Aras, the rule presents “sanctions different from those provided for by law, expands the police power of the president of the TSE and eliminates the Public Ministry from initiating actions”.

The resolution in question expanded the powers of the collegiate to determine the removal of news that it considers false and accelerated the deadline for the order to be fulfilled. It also made it possible for the Court to order the deletion of content already classified by ministers as fake news that had been replicated on other social networks. Furthermore, channels that, in the Court's assessment, systematically disseminate disinformation could be temporarily suspended.

The Court had already analyzed an injunction request to suspend the resolution, on the eve of the election. At the time, by 9 votes to 2, the panel decided to maintain the text on the grounds that the measure does not constitute censorship. Now, the ministers are analyzing the merits of the action proposed by Aras, with an assessment similar to that already expressed last year.

In the vote presented in the virtual plenary, Fachin reiterated the assessment that the TSE 'did not exceed the scope of its normative competence, conforming the performance of its legitimate police power to incident on electoral propaganda'. “There is not – nor could there be – the imposition of censorship or restrictions on any means of communication or the editorial line of print and electronic media”, he noted.

According to the rapporteur, the questioned rule aims to control profiles, channels and accounts, whose publications could 'affect the integrity of the electoral process'.

“The dissemination of fake news, in the short term of the electoral process, may have the power to occupy all public space, restricting the free circulation of ideas. Fake news, that is, news that is transmitted without the slightest condition of supporting an opinion about its probability of certainty, as long as it is capable of interfering in the electoral process, must be combated. The intentional use of lies, vague, incomplete and false information with the aim of manipulating consumers of the news or message should not be widespread”, he stressed.