The Supreme Court has given great relief to the common man on the Lone Moratorium case. The apex court said that people availing the moratorium facility will not have to pay interest on interest till 15 November 2020. It also said that no loan account can be declared a Non-Performing Asset (NPA) until November 15 as we are prohibiting it. Earlier, during the hearing, the Solicitor General and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) submitted by the central government and advocate for banks Harish Salve requested to adjourn the hearing in the case. After this, the hearing of the case has been postponed till 2 November.The Supreme Court said that the Central Government should implement the interest waiver scheme at the earliest. Why does the center need a month’s time for this. The Supreme Court also said that if the government takes a decision on this, then we will pass the order immediately. The Solicitor General said that all the loans have been given in different ways. So all have to be dealt with differently. Then the Supreme Court directed the government to bring a circular on the interest waiver scheme on interest by 2 November. On this, the Solicitor General said that the government will issue a circular regarding interest waiver scheme on interest till 2 November.

Know what is the whole matter

The central government imposed a lockdown across the country to prevent the Corona infection. At that time, the industries were completely closed. That is why many problems arose for businessmen and companies. Many people lost their jobs. In such a situation it was difficult to repay the loan installments. In such a situation, the Reserve Bank had given loan moratorium facility. That is, installments on the loan were postponed. If you do not pay the installment by taking advantage of the moratorium on a loan, then the interest for that period will be added to the principal. That is, now the principal + interest will be charged. The issue of interest on this interest is in the Supreme Court.