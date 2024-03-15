In a historic measure, the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) has confirmed the decision of Congress to impose a limit on the commissions that Retirement Fund Administrators (Afores) can charge their clients.

This decision, based on the reform of the Social Security and Retirement Savings System Laws of 2020, aims to align Mexico's commissions with international practices, thus promoting greater justice and efficiency in the management of savings. of Mexican workers.

A look at the 2020 reform

The reform in question focused on the restructuring of the commission system, establishing a cap calculated based on the average of the commissions charged by pension systems in countries such as the United States, Chile and Colombia.

For the year 2024, the National Commission of the Retirement Savings System (Consar) has established this cap at 0.57% on the balances managed in workers' accounts, a figure significantly lower than that previously applied.

The position of the Supreme Court and its justification

The SCJN, through a statement issued by its Second Chamber, has supported the reform, emphasizing that the establishment of an international parameter for the commissions does not seek to impose foreign regulations in Mexico.

Rather, the objective is to establish a maximum limit that guarantees the protection of workers and their savings within a regulated social security system and public order.

Operational autonomy of the Afores under the magnifying glass

One of the most relevant clarifications of the reform is the recognition that Afores do not have complete operational autonomy within a free competitive market, given their function in the social security system.

This perspective reinforces the idea that commissions should be regulated in a way that prioritizes the well-being and economic security of workers over the profits of administrators.

Economic impact and future projections

With the end of October last year marking the net assets managed at 5.4 trillion pesos, and a real growth of 4.8% compared to the previous year, according to Consar data, the future seems promising for the retirement savings system in Mexico.

The implementation of this reform could translate into significant savings for workers, allowing them to accumulate greater capital for their retirement.

With this measure, Mexico aligns itself with the best international practices, seeking to guarantee the financial security of its workers at the time of their retirement.