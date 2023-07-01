How did you feel about the content of this article?

Biden’s opponents have argued that the plan would cost the public coffers $400 billion over the next 30 years. | Photo: EFE/EPA/Chris Kleponis

The Supreme Court of the United States ruled this Friday (30) the end of President Joe Biden’s government plan to cancel the debt of millions of college students. The court ruled that Biden’s management had no right to pass such a measure.

The plan had been proposed by the Democratic president to alleviate some of the economic hardship caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, but was appealed by the attorneys general of several states governed by Republicans.

In a decision written by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, the justices agreed with the state of Missouri, which argued that the debt cancellation measure would affect the revenues of a state agency that manages student loans.

Roberts explained that US law allows Education Secretary Miguel Cardona “to make modest and additional adjustments to existing regulations, not transform them.”

These changes, according to Roberts, created “a fundamentally different new blueprint for debt relief.”

In a dissenting opinion written by Justice Elena Kagan and supported by Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson, the three progressive justices argue that “in all respects, the court today exceeds its proper and limited role in governing the nation.”

At the end of August last year, Biden announced that he would forgive part of the debt of millions of college students with the federal government in order to pay for their studies. Opponents have argued that the plan would cost the public coffers $400 billion over the next 30 years.