The Supreme Court rejected a petition seeking Corona to compensate China for the economic loss caused to India. The country’s highest court said that it does not have the authority to summon the Chinese government. At the same time, the court turned down the demand to ensure the responsibility of World Health Organization (WHO) officials. The petition accused officials of the global body of failing to stop the Kovid-19 pandemic in the world.

Supreme Court said- China cannot call the government

A bench headed by Justice SK Kaul disqualified the plea seeking compensation from China. Justice Hrishikesh Rai, who was on the bench, said, “We do not have the right to summon the Chinese government to court.” He told the petitioner Raman Kakar, “WHO and China should do, how can this court say this?” The Supreme Court said, “The petition is unfit for hearing.”

The Supreme Court admitted that the petitioners are doctors, so they have experience in the medical field, but they are not lawyers who reflect their demands made through the petition. The petition said that the WHO officials should be punished as they were found guilty for the ‘preventable massacre’.



Serious allegations on WHO in the petition

The petition claimed that the WHO delayed a month in declaring Kovid-19 a ‘global health emergency’. The petitioner said, “The epidemic brought deep frozen rot from top to bottom in an organization exempted from surveillance. WHO has betrayed mankind. ‘