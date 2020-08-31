The Supreme Court has directed fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya to appear in the contempt case on 5 October. The apex court on Monday dismissed her reconsideration petition in the contempt case of 2017. The court also directed the Union Home Ministry to facilitate and ensure the presence of Mallya in October.

Mallya had filed a petition for reconsideration of the apex court’s order dated May 9, 2017, which held him guilty of contempt of court for disallowing judicial orders and transferring US $ 40 million to his children’s accounts.

Justice Uday U. A bench of Lalit and Justice Ashok Bhushan, hearing the case, said, “We do not see any basis to reconsider it.” The reconsideration petition is dismissed. The bench said, “Now that the review petition has been dismissed, we direct the defendant (Mallya) to appear in this court on October 5, 2020 at two in the afternoon and the Ministry of Home Affairs will also be directed that on this day Ensure his presence in front.

The apex court heard both the parties on a review petition on 27 August. The Supreme Court had said that a decision on this would be given later. Mallya, currently accused in a bank loan fraud case of over nine thousand crore rupees, is currently in the UK.

The apex court gave the verdict in 2017 on a petition by a group of banks led by State Bank of India stating that Mallya had allegedly “grossly violated” various judicial orders with US $ 40 million from British company Diageo. Were transferred to their children’s accounts.