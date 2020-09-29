The Central Government agreed in the Supreme Court that the sex workers in the states should be provided ration on exemption. The Supreme Court has asked all the states to force sex workers to produce proof of identity Provide dry ration. The court has directed all the states not to force sex workers identified by the National AIDS Control Organization and Legal Service Authority to show proof of identity and be given ration.The Supreme Court has issued a directive in this matter on Tuesday and said that all the state governments should follow this order and submit the report in four weeks.Supreme Court Justice L. The bench headed by Nageswara Rao said that the state governments should follow the directive to provide ration to sex workers in this case and submit their report and make the court aware of the number of sex workers who were provided ration.

Sex workers are in serious crisis

The Supreme Court said that the question of what financial assistance should be given to sex workers during the Corona period will be considered later. The Supreme Court said that the Legal Services Authority would be assisted in identification and grain would be made available to those sex workers. A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court demanding that the condition of sex workers is extremely pathetic due to the corona epidemic.

‘Ration card to be given to sex workers’

It has been said in the petition that ration cards should be given to more than 9 lakh sex workers across the country and provide other facilities. The court has asked the state governments to submit a detailed report on the matter and explain how all facilities can be provided to sex workers and how ration cards can be provided. We know that sex workers are lacking in identity cards and in such a way rationing should be ensured.

Over 96 percent sex workers become unemployed

During the hearing, the Central Government said that dry cereals should be given to sex workers, there is no objection in this. The petitioner’s counsel told the court that 96 percent of sex workers had lost their income as a result of the Corona epidemic. Sex workers have the right to life and the right to live with dignity.

‘Don’t make pressure to show ration card or identity’

During the last hearing, the Supreme Court had asked the Central Government and the State Governments to immediately take steps to provide food and other basic necessities along with money to sex workers across the country. The court said that the government should not pressurize them to show ration cards etc. to help these sex workers in the wake of the Corona epidemic.

‘Help them like transgenders’

Supreme Court Justice L. Nageshwar Rao’s bench had said that these people are currently under great stress due to corona. In such a situation, the central and state governments should take immediate steps and do not wait for the court order for this. The court said that the government and the authority should not wait for someone to come to them to ask for help, but they should take initiative by themselves and reach them. The way the government has provided assistance to transgenders in lockdown, in the same way they should also be provided assistance.