BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) André Mendonça ordered this Wednesday the suspension of the judgment in the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) of a case involving tax benefits that, according to the accounts of the economic team, have an impact of 88 billions of reais per year to federal coffers.

The precautionary measure meets the request of the Brazilian Agribusiness Association (ABAG). In his decision, Mendonça stated that the assessment is suspended until a final decision on the matter by the STF.

The STJ would judge this Wednesday whether discounts on the collection of ICMS, granted by States to companies, are part of or should be excluded from the calculation basis of the companies’ Income Tax (IRPJ) and the Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL) .

STJ minister Sérgio Kukina, who presides over the session, temporarily suspended the trial shortly after the lawyers’ oral support phase began.

Mendonça highlighted in his decision that in the event that the judgment of the appeal by the STJ has already been “initiated or even concluded, from now on, the effectiveness of this procedural act is suspended”, that is, it would lose its validity. He also determined that a possible decision should be submitted for confirmation or not by the virtual plenary of the STF between May 5th and 12th.

PRUDENCE

In his decision, Mendonça highlighted the need to have “judicial prudence”, determining the interruption of the cases under analysis by the STJ. The minister said that there is another process underway in the Supreme Court that discusses the possibility of excluding the PIS and Cofins calculation base from the amounts corresponding to presumed ICMS credits resulting from tax incentives granted to regional entities.

“This signals that the discussion on the exclusion from the federal tax calculation base of amounts derived from tax benefits granted by the States and the Federal District, up to the present moment, has not been definitively settled”, he said.

(By Bernardo Caram and Ricardo Brito)