The US Supreme Court's refusal to decide now on Trump's immunity should postpone the trial on the invasion of the Capitol | Photo: EFE/EPA/AMANDA SABGA

The Supreme Court of the United States rejected this Friday (22) a request that had been made by special prosecutor Jack Smith, in charge of an investigation against former president Donald Trump (2017-2021), so that the last instance of the Judiciary American should now decide on the request made by the Republican to recognize that he had immunity in the case of the attack on the Capitol.

Trump is accused of inciting the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, when he was still president, and faces trial on several charges, the most serious being conspiracy to obstruct an official process, which could cost him up to 55 years in prison .

The trial was scheduled for March 4, 2024 in Washington, one day before “Super Tuesday”, the big day of the primary elections, but must be postponed because, with this Friday's decision, the issue of immunity will still need to be considered. by a federal appeals court, with a likely challenge from one of the sides in the Supreme Court itself after a response from the lower court. Therefore, there would hardly be enough time for the trial to begin in March.

In another process, the US Supreme Court is expected to soon hear an appeal by Trump against a Colorado decision that made him ineligible for the presidential election primaries in the US state in 2024. (With EFE Agency)