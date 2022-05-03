Home page politics

The Supreme Court on Capitol Hill. © Patrick Semansky/AP/dpa

Several conservatively governed US states have already tightened their rules on abortions, some of them significantly. Complete bans could soon follow.

According to a media report, the US Supreme Court is apparently tending to overturn its 1973 landmark ruling on abortion.

This emerges from a draft of the verdict, which is available to the magazine “Politico” and which, according to the report, is circulating in the court. The document published by Politico on Monday (local time) is dated February 10. It is unknown whether the design has changed since then or whether there have been other designs. Politico expects a final decision from the court within the next two months.

In the draft, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito referred to the case law as Roe v. Wade is known to be “wrong from the start”. If the mostly conservative Supreme Court overturns the case law, the way would finally be clear for stricter abortion laws up to complete bans in the individual US states.

Several conservatively governed states have already significantly tightened their rules on abortions, but so far have had to fear that the laws will be overturned by the Supreme Court because they violate the landmark ruling. Roe v. Wade regulates the possibility of terminating pregnancies until the fetus is viable – today about 24 weeks gestation. Another 1992 ruling, Planned Parenthood v. Casey” judgment, strengthened the comparatively liberal case law.

“We think Roe and Casey need to be dismissed,” Alito wrote in the document, which is intended to reflect the opinion of the majority of the judges. But judges sometimes change their minds as papers circulate in court and controversies rage, writes Politico. dpa