The conviction for Limburger Jos Brech for abusing and killing the then 11-year-old Nicky Verstappen remains. The Supreme Court decided this today. However, he will receive a three-month reduction in sentence on the sentence of sixteen years in prison due to the long duration of the trial. This brings a definitive end to the years-long protracted case surrounding the dead boy Nicky, found in 1998.

